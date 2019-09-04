Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Shareholder Shaker Investments Boosted Stake; Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holding Held by Centerbridge Partners Lp

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 425,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.50 million, up from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.01. About 699,106 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 123.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 47,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 85,290 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644,000, up from 38,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $862.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.03% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $3.78. About 16.53 million shares traded or 23.98% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Exits Callon Petroleum; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – DEAL FOR $570 MLN; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 24/04/2018 – Diversified Gas & Oil Significantly Strengthens Management Capabilities; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO FUND ACQUISITION WITH EQUITY OFFERING PROCEEDS; 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $10,039 activity.

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “17 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Callon Petroleum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). The New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0.07% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.03% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) or 59,400 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 0.01% or 212,820 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Corp reported 23,577 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 27,556 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 173,832 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial reported 45,565 shares. Northern reported 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 91,857 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 593,470 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). The California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 96 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc reported 1.14 million shares.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6,092 shares to 8,135 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,545 shares, and cut its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD).

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Tempur Sealy Stock Was Up 84% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Greenlight adds Teekay position, closes Shutterfly – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tempur Sealy: When The Risk-Reward Pays Off – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why First Solar, Guardant Health, and Tempur Sealy International Jumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenlight Capital stated it has 659,425 shares or 2.7% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.01% or 51,790 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 42,125 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 1.35% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 800,000 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 52 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 84,400 shares in its portfolio. Manor Road Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 100,000 shares. Lyon Street Cap Ltd reported 18,000 shares stake. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 14,572 shares in its portfolio. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 9,072 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 5.57M shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 92,317 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement owns 32,958 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 4,856 shares. Northern Trust holds 410,417 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.