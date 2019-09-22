Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Shareholder Elk Creek Partners Has Lifted Position by $591,924 as Share Value Declined; Ranger Investment Management LP Stake In Biolife Solutions (BLFS) Was Increased

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 98,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80 million, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 15.15 million shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27c; 09/03/2018 – Callon Petroleum Director John C. Wallace to Resign at Year-End; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 24/04/2018 – Diversified Gas & Oil Significantly Strengthens Management Capabilities; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SEES FY PRODUCTION 29.5 TO 32.0 BOE/D; 24/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Ward County Acquisition

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Biolife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 43,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.00% . The institutional investor held 241,102 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09M, up from 197,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Biolife Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $416.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.74. About 116,532 shares traded. BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has risen 7.50% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLFS News: 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – SEES FY GAAP OPERATING PROFIT WITH PROPORTIONAL INCREASES IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions Makes Investment in SAVSU Technologies to Support Growth and Capture Additional Regenerative Medicine Cold Chain Opportunities; 08/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Reaffirms Guidance for 2018 Operating Profit; 26/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions and SAVSU Technologies to be Awarded Second Patent for Next Generation Cold Chain Technologies Designed for C; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioLife Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLFS); 08/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions 4Q Rev $3.13M; 08/03/2018 BioLife Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 09/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Short-Interest Ratio Rises 335% to 37 Days; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – FOR 2018 BIOPRESERVATION MEDIA REVENUE EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $14.5 MLN TO $15.5 MLN; 08/03/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 OPERATING PROFIT

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 78,566 shares to 764,297 shares, valued at $17.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 177,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,150 shares, and cut its stake in Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold CPE shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 300.23 million shares or 5.11% more from 285.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Com holds 294,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Swiss National Bank holds 0% or 424,000 shares. Shelton Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd holds 0% or 695,174 shares in its portfolio. Hillcrest Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 1.23% or 1.20M shares. 6.25 million are held by Westwood Grp. Channing Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 3.53 million shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Chesley Taft Limited Company reported 26,810 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 595 shares. Macquarie Group Limited stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Susquehanna Interest Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 138,884 shares. Walthausen & Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $10,039 activity.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) by 3.00M shares to 6,420 shares, valued at $42,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marten Transportltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 373,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 728,440 shares, and cut its stake in Legacytexas Financial Group I.

