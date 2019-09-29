Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Position Has Lifted by Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd; Envestnet (ENV) Shareholder Van Berkom & Associates Decreased Holding by $5.92 Million as Stock Rose

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 1997.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 4.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The hedge fund held 4.48 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.55 million, up from 213,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 11.99M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Exits Callon Petroleum; 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 31/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 22/04/2018 – DJ Callon Petroleum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPE); 24/05/2018 – CALLON OFFERING PRICES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $259.6M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 24/04/2018 – Diversified Gas & Oil Significantly Strengthens Management Capabilities; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Election of New Directors to the Board

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 87,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.84M, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $56.97. About 555,975 shares traded or 47.46% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 08/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Partnership with D.A. Davidson & Company; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER PURCHASED, REDEEMED OR CONVERTED; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.78-Adj EPS $1.83; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES YR ADJ EPS $1.78 TO $1.83, EST. $1.81; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet | Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 05/04/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.37 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ENV’s profit will be $19.31M for 38.49 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold ENV shares while 52 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 45.75 million shares or 1.58% more from 45.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 6,253 shares in its portfolio. 52,613 were accumulated by Fin Consulate Inc. Morgan Stanley owns 37,474 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 359,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 495,396 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 42,104 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 28,204 shares. Swiss National Bank has 0.01% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 85,100 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 5,040 shares. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0.51% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Ashford Mgmt accumulated 253,420 shares. Df Dent And Inc reported 1.19M shares stake. Oberweis Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 75,340 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 0% stake. Natixis owns 23,954 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Envestnet Announces Advisor Analytics Tools with Five New Features – PRNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Envestnet Platform Enhancements Designed to Deepen Advisor-Client Relationships – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Envestnet Inc (ENV) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Envestnet and BlackRock Enter Strategic Relationship to Enhance the Financial Advisor Experience – Business Wire” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Envestnet (ENV) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc. by 1.15M shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $63.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 137,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Virtu Finl Inc.

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Callon Petroleum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Cheap Stocks to Buy at Less Than 10x Forward Earnings – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Callon Petroleum Companyâ€™s (NYSE:CPE) 7.0% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Paulson Calls on Callon Petroleum (CPE) to Nix Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Deal and Shop Itself – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $10,039 activity.