Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Market Value Declined While Northern Trust Boosted Position; Grubhub (GRUB) Share Value Declined While Marathon Partners Equity Management Increased by $1.38 Million Its Holding

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $68. About 336,280 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EPS $228M-EPS $236M

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 80,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 6.05 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.66 million, up from 5.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $4.68. About 3.52M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Callon Petroleum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPE); 24/05/2018 – CALLON OFFERING PRICES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $259.6M; 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 30/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Co Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO FUND ACQUISITION WITH EQUITY OFFERING PROCEEDS; 31/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS LAUNCH OF $300M SR UNSECURED NOTES OFFERING; 24/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Ward County Acquisition

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 57,500 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 0.03% or 47,825 shares. Beck Cap Management Lc reported 38,715 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Regions Corp holds 0% or 45,565 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). 33,541 were reported by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 46,000 shares. Key Grp (Cayman) Ltd owns 0.11% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 213,835 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 119,585 shares. Natixis Advsr LP stated it has 232,742 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 173,832 are owned by Brown Advisory Inc. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 44,458 shares. Sterling Capital Management Lc holds 2.01 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) or 674,339 shares. The West Virginia-based City has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE).

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 63,191 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $49.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 54,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK).

