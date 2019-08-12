Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Holder Cardinal Capital Management Has Cut Holding as Valuation Declined; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined, Pictet North America Advisors Sa Raised Stake by $12.56 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 403,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 4.76 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.91 million, down from 5.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $4.83. About 8.43M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 24/05/2018 – CALLON OFFERING PRICES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $259.6M; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT ALSO TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE FROM $700 MLN TO $825 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52 million, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $158.34. About 12.25 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91); 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 02/04/2018 – Amit Sinha, chief operating officer of Paytm Mall said the company would deploy the latest investment from SoftBank and Alibaba to beef up its technology and build superior logistics among other things; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: Dual-Listing Dilution Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How To Earn 3% Per Week With Alibaba Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GM, AMD, WDC, QCOM, BABA – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Alibaba’s Second HK Listing Means – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $668.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,278 shares to 83,527 shares, valued at $16.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,388 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 155,715 shares. Maryland-based Marathon Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Ranger Mgmt LP has 1.64% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 3.00 million shares. Huntington Bancorporation holds 894 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Elk Creek Prns Limited Liability Com, a Colorado-based fund reported 1.09M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 154,724 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings holds 0.23% or 3.70 million shares in its portfolio. 9.60M were accumulated by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Hillcrest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Taconic Advisors LP reported 40,000 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc accumulated 38,326 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Legal General Grp Inc Plc holds 0% or 251,093 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 34,920 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cardinal Cap Mgmt Limited Co Ct invested 1.19% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE).