Callaway Golf Company (ELY) EPS Estimated At $0.27; Shorts at YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING COMPANY LIMI (YGEHY) Raised By 0.81%

Analysts expect Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) to report $0.27 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 57.14% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. ELY’s profit would be $25.40 million giving it 17.00 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Callaway Golf Company’s analysts see -57.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 741,759 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 12.47% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 21/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Ye; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Year Financial Guidance; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q Net $62.9M; 22/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q EPS 65c; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Buys 1.1% of Callaway Golf; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING COMPANY LIMI (OTCMKTS:YGEHY) had an increase of 0.81% in short interest. YGEHY’s SI was 237,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.81% from 235,500 shares previously. With 51,400 avg volume, 5 days are for YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING COMPANY LIMI (OTCMKTS:YGEHY)’s short sellers to cover YGEHY’s short positions. The stock decreased 9.41% or $0.0193 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1857. About 416 shares traded. Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YGEHY) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, assembles, sells, and installs photovoltaic products. The company has market cap of $3.38 million. The firm offers polysilicon ingots and blocks, polysilicon wafers, PV cells, PV modules, and integrated PV systems; and develops and operates solar projects. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the research, manufacture, sale, and installation of renewable energy products; marketing and sale of PV products and related accessories; and import and export trading activities, as well as invests in renewable energy projects.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $402,130 activity. $77,500 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) shares were bought by FLEISCHER RUSSELL L. 10,000 shares valued at $151,400 were bought by BREWER OLIVER G III on Monday, May 20. The insider Lynch Brian P. bought $99,480.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. It offers drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters. It has a 19.78 P/E ratio. The firm also accessories, such as packaged sets, golf gloves, golf footwear, golf apparel, travel gear, headwear, towels, umbrellas, eyewear, and other accessories under the Callaway Golf, Odyssey, and Strata brand names.

Among 2 analysts covering Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Callaway Golf had 5 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Berenberg maintained the shares of ELY in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.