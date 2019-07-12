Callaway Golf Company (ELY) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) is a company in the Sporting Goods industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Callaway Golf Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.89% of all Sporting Goods’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Callaway Golf Company has 1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Callaway Golf Company and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callaway Golf Company 0.00% 15.70% 10.80% Industry Average 5.32% 29.07% 10.38%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Callaway Golf Company and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Callaway Golf Company N/A 16 16.86 Industry Average 67.57M 1.27B 20.33

Callaway Golf Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Callaway Golf Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Callaway Golf Company 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 6.00 1.20 2.83

With consensus target price of $23.5, Callaway Golf Company has a potential upside of 27.58%. As a group, Sporting Goods companies have a potential upside of -32.78%. With higher possible upside potential for Callaway Golf Company’s competitors, research analysts think Callaway Golf Company is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Callaway Golf Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Callaway Golf Company -7.17% -6.67% -1.63% -27.9% -12.47% 2.35% Industry Average 7.62% 9.51% 21.86% 18.78% 41.73% 19.95%

For the past year Callaway Golf Company was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Callaway Golf Company are 1.7 and 0.6. Competitively, Callaway Golf Company’s peers have 3.03 and 1.39 for Current and Quick Ratio. Callaway Golf Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Callaway Golf Company.

Risk and Volatility

Callaway Golf Company has a beta of 1.09 and its 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Callaway Golf Company’s peers are 29.25% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Dividends

Callaway Golf Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Callaway Golf Company’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters. The company also accessories, such as packaged sets, golf gloves, golf footwear, golf apparel, travel gear, headwear, towels, umbrellas, eyewear, and other accessories under the Callaway Golf, Odyssey, and Strata brand names. In addition, it licenses its trademarks and service marks for use on golf related accessories, such as golf apparel and footwear, golf gloves, prescription eyewear, and practice aids. The company sells its products directly to golf retailers, sporting goods retailers, mass merchants, Internet retailers, and to third-party distributors in the United States, as well as in approximately 100 countries. It also sells pre-owned golf products through its Website, www.callawaygolfpreowned.com; and new golf products through its websites www.callawaygolf.com and www.odysseygolf.com. Callaway Golf Company was founded in 1982 and is based in Carlsbad, California.