Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Analysts See $0.23 EPS; Alico (ALCO)’s Sentiment Is 2.27

Analysts expect Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) to report $0.23 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 130.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. ELY’s profit would be $21.64 million giving it 21.64 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Callaway Golf Company’s analysts see -37.84% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $19.91. About 3.32 million shares traded or 171.63% up from the average. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Board of Directors of Callaway Golf Company; 07/05/2018 – TITOMIC LTD TTT.AX – ENTERED COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY; AGREEMENT FOR TITOMIC’S TO DEVELOP NOVEL PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Ye; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.77 TO $0.82; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q EPS 65c; 09/05/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO – BOARD HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 19/04/2018 DJ Callaway Golf Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELY); 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR

Alico Inc (ALCO) investors sentiment increased to 2.27 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.56, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 25 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 11 cut down and sold their positions in Alico Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 1.97 million shares, down from 2.09 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Alico Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 10 Increased: 19 New Position: 6.

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Alico, Inc. for 160,810 shares. Towerview Llc owns 95,000 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Third Avenue Management Llc has 0.36% invested in the company for 140,451 shares. The Georgia-based Gmt Capital Corp has invested 0.2% in the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,000 shares.

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $255.77 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Orange Co., Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. It has a 11.9 P/E ratio. The Orange Co. segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

The stock increased 1.30% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $34.21. About 7,487 shares traded. Alico, Inc. (ALCO) has risen 1.59% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ALCO News: 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $35.6 MLN VS $56.2 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Alico 2Q Rev $35.6M; 21/04/2018 DJ Alico Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALCO); 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.25; 07/05/2018 – Alico 2Q Loss/Shr 67c; 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.67

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $324,630 activity. $99,480 worth of stock was bought by Lynch Brian P. on Monday, May 20. $151,400 worth of stock was bought by BREWER OLIVER G III on Monday, May 20. 5,000 shares were bought by FLEISCHER RUSSELL L, worth $73,750.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold Callaway Golf Company shares while 57 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 84.69 million shares or 7.81% more from 78.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 73,314 shares. 121,372 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 485 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Pinebridge Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). First Tru Advisors Lp holds 0% or 115,135 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Lc has 15,656 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 35,004 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 835,606 shares stake. Mutual Of America Mgmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 3,180 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0.01% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 33,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability reported 2.83M shares. Legal General Public Limited Com has 228,883 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 53,969 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Vanguard has 0.01% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 7.76 million shares.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.87 billion. It offers drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters. It has a 32.8 P/E ratio. The firm also accessories, such as packaged sets, golf gloves, golf footwear, golf apparel, travel gear, headwear, towels, umbrellas, eyewear, and other accessories under the Callaway Golf, Odyssey, and Strata brand names.