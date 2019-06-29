Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Holding Maintained by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc; Appleton Partners Raised Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Cl A (BAM)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Callaway Golf Co (ELY) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 20,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 970,306 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46M, up from 949,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Callaway Golf Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.16. About 3.80M shares traded or 144.86% up from the average. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 12.47% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q EPS 65c; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To EPS 77c-EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Bd of Directors of Callaway Golf Co; 20/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q Net $62.9M; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Board of Directors of Callaway Golf Company; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To Sales $1.17B-$1.185B; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.77 TO $0.82; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A (BAM) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 10,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,511 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 49,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.78. About 1.49 million shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “How to Invest in a Trade War – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S.-China Trade War: The End Of The Beginning – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Ways to Make Berkshire Hathaway Stock More Attractive – Investorplace.com” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A): Buy This Stock Now! – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group Div App Etf (VIG) by 50,466 shares to 3,768 shares, valued at $413,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,609 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Tr Corp Com (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 39 investors sold ELY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 78.56 million shares or 6.12% less from 83.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 67,906 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.01% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). 24,000 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Kepos Lp accumulated 160,997 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2,893 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP owns 725,520 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Communication Inc owns 34,871 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 82,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited has invested 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 22,907 shares. Boyar Asset Mgmt holds 31,369 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. First Interstate Bancorp has invested 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Pdts Limited Liability Corporation has 130,055 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 287,469 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 27,506 shares.

More notable recent Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Callaway Golf News: Why ELY Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Sports” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Callaway Golf (ELY) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ely Gold Royalties Closes First Producing Royalty – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Golf stocks rally after Tiger Woods victory – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Callaway Shares Move Lower Despite Q1 Beat; Jack Wolfskin Weakness Comes In Focus – Benzinga” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $402,130 activity. Lynch Brian P. bought $99,480 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) on Monday, May 20. BREWER OLIVER G III bought $151,400 worth of stock.