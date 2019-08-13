Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Holder Daruma Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Broadview Advisors Holding in Chuys Hldgs (CHUY) Lowered by $4.23 Million as Stock Value Rose

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Callaway Golf Co (ELY) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 22,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.63% . The hedge fund held 1.56 million shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.90 million, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Callaway Golf Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $18.03. About 1.67 million shares traded or 9.23% up from the average. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Ye; 09/05/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO – BOARD HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Year Financial Guidance; 07/05/2018 – TITOMIC LTD TTT.AX – ENTERED COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY; AGREEMENT FOR TITOMIC’S TO DEVELOP NOVEL PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q Net $62.9M; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Board of Directors of Callaway Golf Company; 22/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chuys Hldgs Inc (CHUY) by 43.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 192,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.25% . The institutional investor held 251,333 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, down from 443,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chuys Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 211,191 shares traded or 42.83% up from the average. Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has declined 26.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CHUY News: 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chuy’s Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHUY); 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys 1.4% of Chuy’s Holdings; 08/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 1Q Rev $93.9M; 24/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Date and 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.0% TO 1.5%; 10/05/2018 – Chuy’s Appoints Steve Hislop as Chairman and Jon Howie as a Director; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $93.9M, EST. $94.6M; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings Sees FY18 EPS $1.12-EPS $1.16; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS SEES FY EPS $1.12 TO $1.16, EST. $1.22

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ELY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 78.56 million shares or 6.12% less from 83.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.18% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Systematic Financial LP reported 17,785 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 121,456 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 112,106 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc Inc owns 0.01% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 1.92 million shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 2,893 shares. Moreover, Secor Capital Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.15% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) or 40,764 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership owns 26,012 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 215,675 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 2.61 million shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co reported 274,900 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd stated it has 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). California-based Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Regions Financial owns 0% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 20,063 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $324,630 activity. FLEISCHER RUSSELL L also bought $73,750 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) on Thursday, May 23. $99,480 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) shares were bought by Lynch Brian P..

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 281,240 shares to 747,221 shares, valued at $35.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO) by 28,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 30,050 shares to 128,457 shares, valued at $7.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 36,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold CHUY shares while 29 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.05 million shares or 3.20% more from 16.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Sg Americas Securities Limited has 0% invested in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Vanguard Group Inc Inc owns 956,604 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Serv Group reported 1,081 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 3,122 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 0.01% invested in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) for 1.68 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,212 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication, a New York-based fund reported 6,372 shares. Granahan Invest Mngmt Ma reported 358,064 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd stated it has 818,011 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. First Trust LP reported 30,898 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY).