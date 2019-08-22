Callahan Advisors Upped Position in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) as Valuation Rose; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Upped General American Investors (GAM) Stake by $499,092

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 4,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 90,069 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.06M, up from 86,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $92.72. About 443,704 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $895.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.53. About 30,503 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Railroad Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CN reports record second-quarter financial results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Canadian National Hauled Record Grain Volumes In 2018-2019 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CSX And Canadian National To Form New Intermodal Service – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Economy Notches Another Month Of Growth – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,074 shares to 22,019 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,340 shares, and cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Capital Mgmt stated it has 353 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Columbia Asset holds 0.56% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 79,389 shares. Mraz Amerine And Assocs Inc holds 1.12% or 108,405 shares. Epoch Partners reported 32,255 shares stake. Saba Capital Mngmt Lp invested 0.65% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Cambridge Research Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 6,561 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc Incorporated owns 2,158 shares. Raymond James Associate owns 560,862 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, Oregon-based fund reported 4,000 shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Envestnet Asset invested in 7,621 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company accumulated 32,313 shares. 4,041 were accumulated by Bessemer Group Inc Inc. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 11.08% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.03% or 2,149 shares.

More recent General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (â€œTDFâ€) Announces Upcoming Portfolio Management Change – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is General American Investors, Inc. (GAM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “General American Investors Company Announces Actions Taken by the Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019 was also an interesting one.