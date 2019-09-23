Callahan Advisors Upped Its Fedex (FDX) Holding by $531,852; Main Street Research Position in Deere & Co (DE) Has Lowered as Stock Value Rose

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 45,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 50,070 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, down from 95,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $165.46. About 555,555 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 3,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 58,984 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.69 million, up from 55,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $146.64. About 1.54M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11, REV. BEATS; 20/03/2018 – CBS This Morning: A new package exploded overnight in Texas, this time at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio. A law; 01/05/2018 – Plug Power and Workhorse Provide FedEx Express With First ProGen Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Delivery Van; 21/03/2018 – Having known Kudlow for years, Cramer argues that no one draws quite as close to his economic outlook as FedEx CEO Fred Smith; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 20/03/2018 – First Coast News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – Global News Toronto: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to add 500 new locations in Walmart stores in 2 years; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires U.S. software supplier SpaceTime Insight

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $557.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sch Us Tips Etf (SCHP) by 6,404 shares to 13,979 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 25,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,592 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Sept. 20 – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Alphabet’s Wing Partners with FedEx (FDX), Walgreens (WBA) for Drone Deliveries, Starting in October – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott reported 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation has invested 2.5% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Burney has 26,894 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 5,275 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Regal Invest Llc has invested 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bessemer holds 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 3,640 shares. Smith Moore Co reported 4,293 shares. 45,380 were accumulated by Commonwealth Bank Of. Mathes has 1.15% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 496,125 shares. Garde Capital Inc has 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 40,220 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Weik Management stated it has 3,495 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management Inc accumulated 5,543 shares.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46 million and $444.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 63,136 shares to 72,107 shares, valued at $15.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,990 shares, and has risen its stake in United Health Care (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.14 million for 19.15 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur stated it has 3.59 million shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.1% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Firefly Value Limited Partnership reported 481,935 shares or 9.38% of all its holdings. Cumberland Limited holds 17,375 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Moreover, Court Place Lc has 0.25% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 4,200 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Private Na has invested 0.09% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Hrt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Penobscot Invest has 6,880 shares. Jones Financial Companies Lllp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 55,522 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Mckinley Cap Ltd Co Delaware holds 0.02% or 1,870 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Tru Communication Of Virginia Va holds 0.06% or 2,962 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Coca-Cola FEMSA. de (NYSE:KOF) Shareholders Are Down 41% – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Caterpillar and Deere Stocks Downgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deere sells 30-year bonds at record low yields – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What We Think Of Deere & Companyâ€™s (NYSE:DE) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.