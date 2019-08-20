Callahan Advisors Trimmed Wal (WMT) Position by $645,729; Stamps Com (STMP) Stock Declined While G2 Investment Partners Management Has Boosted by $14.27 Million Its Stake

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 6,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 64,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, down from 70,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $112.05. About 5.77M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 13/03/2018 – PETIQ OPENING VETERINARY SERVICES CLINICS IN WALMART LOCATIONS; 30/04/2018 – WALMART INTERNATIONAL CEO JUDITH MCKENNA SPEAKS ON CALL; 11/05/2018 – Walmart flips its India strategy; 22/03/2018 – Sharecare CEO Jeff Arnold to Interview Walmart’s David Hoke at The Conference Board’s Employee Health Care Conference in Sa; 15/03/2018 – THE PLAINTIFF, TRI HUYNH, FILED HIS WHISTLEBLOWER LAWSUIT WITH A FEDERAL COURT IN CALIFORNIA; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Shareholders Agreement Would Expire Upon Consummation of an IPO –Filing; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- BIDDERS DISCOVER SIZEABLE TAX LIABILITIES IN WALMART BRAZIL OPERATIONS DURING DUE DILIGENCE; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese exporters concerned about US-China trade spat – survey; 09/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Walmart spending $16 billion for 77 percent stake in India’s online retailer Flipkart

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 7049.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 176,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The hedge fund held 178,727 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.55 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $61.9. About 334,040 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "CNBC's Option Guru Previews Walmart Trade Ahead Of Q2 Report – Benzinga" on August 12, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: "Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Chief Executive Doug McMillon said there should be a discussion about banning assault weapons in the U.S. – Live Trading News" published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Target Bites At Walmart's Grocery Share With New Private Label Brand – Benzinga" on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: "Why Walmart Is So Loved After Earnings, and Why It's Beating Amazon in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St." published on August 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "Walmart Analyst Bullish Ahead Of Quarterly Report, Says Tariff Impact 'Seems Manageable' – Benzinga" with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,186 shares to 109,607 shares, valued at $15.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 7,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dumont Blake Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.8% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). South Texas Money Mgmt Limited invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ledyard Bancorporation invested in 18,398 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability reported 9,535 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.43% or 53,789 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.55% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2.21 million shares. Thomasville Retail Bank holds 0.72% or 40,286 shares in its portfolio. St Johns Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 9,081 shares stake. Barbara Oil accumulated 48,000 shares or 2.78% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And Comm holds 0.1% or 151,688 shares. Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 1,832 shares. Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 6,452 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Amer Asset holds 2,990 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma has 7,737 shares.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Airgain Inc by 274,598 shares to 142,995 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 17,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,589 shares, and cut its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY).