Callahan Advisors Trimmed Its General Mills (GIS) Position by $971,776; Valuation Rose; As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Market Value Rose, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Cut Its Stake

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 90,990 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.79M, down from 109,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $106.31. About 854,248 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 25.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 18,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 54,764 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.88M, down from 73,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.32. About 4.07 million shares traded or 3.74% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kraft Heinz and General Mills: Not Looking Tasty – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s July Update: What Does Volatility Look Like In Your Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $557.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 188 shares to 3,301 shares, valued at $6.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $462.89 million for 17.64 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 97,386 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman. Wade G W And holds 0.05% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 9,754 shares. 33,899 were reported by Two Sigma Securities Lc. Putnam Fl Communications owns 7,328 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Fifth Third Bancorporation has 0.04% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 127,993 shares. 10,785 were reported by Pacific Investment Management. Citadel Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.13% or 5.30 million shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman reported 0.07% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Duncker Streett Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 6,842 shares. Shikiar Asset Management invested 0.12% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 13,321 shares in its portfolio. 6,960 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Blume Mgmt has 700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.03% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 107,452 shares.