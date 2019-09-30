Callahan Advisors Stake in Stryker (SYK) Lowered by $395,035 as Stock Price Rose; Reilly Financial Advisors Trimmed Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding as Share Price Rose

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 3,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 87,578 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.48 million, down from 91,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.56 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 1,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 50,398 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.36 million, down from 52,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.61. About 945,540 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal; 22/03/2018 – REG-Stryker to host conference call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED 7.0% DESPITE ONE LESS SELLING DAY; 06/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.60 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wesbanco Bank & Trust owns 183,847 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% or 22,000 shares. Acg Wealth reported 14,426 shares. Main Street Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,839 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation holds 0.95% or 1.38M shares. 984 were reported by Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated. Cincinnati, Ohio-based fund reported 1.24M shares. Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.4% or 305,385 shares. Madison Investment has 231,768 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management holds 3.89 million shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. 1St Source Commercial Bank holds 85,369 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Fincl Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Frontier Investment Management accumulated 0.06% or 6,382 shares. Mar Vista Invest Partners has 586,363 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. First City Mgmt accumulated 6,243 shares.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11 million and $797.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 8,782 shares to 126,587 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.79M for 28.11 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $557.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,767 shares to 296,840 shares, valued at $14.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,178 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold SYK shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Spectrum Mngmt Gru has 0.02% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 350 shares. Indiana Tru & has 4,968 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Stockton invested in 0.69% or 6,651 shares. Jacobs And Ca has 2,400 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Martin Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 65,033 shares. Baltimore has invested 2.24% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,017 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Blb&B Advisors invested in 0.13% or 5,575 shares. Fundsmith Llp reported 5.80M shares stake. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited holds 1,410 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.11% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Ww Asset reported 0.22% stake. Signature Estate Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 23,337 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 22,685 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 2,389 shares stake.