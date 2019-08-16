Callahan Advisors Stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldg (SSNC) Upped as Share Price Declined; Horan Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Abbott Labs (ABT) Position by $342,149

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 28,973 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 33,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.36 billion market cap company. It closed at $83.94 lastly. It is down 33.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct)

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldg (SSNC) by 71.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 19,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 46,376 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 26,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 1.30 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.98 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 171,587 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Alley Co Limited reported 118,947 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 36,346 shares. Reik Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 6,405 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins Commerce has 27,200 shares. America First Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 5.56% or 226,729 shares. Catalyst Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 239,000 shares. Wendell David Assocs Inc stated it has 194,548 shares or 2.42% of all its holdings. Deltec Asset Management Lc invested in 2.61% or 149,300 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability accumulated 5 shares. 80,064 were reported by Salem Investment Counselors. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corporation Mi has 0.19% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 8,311 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 136,908 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability invested 0.23% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

