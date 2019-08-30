Callahan Advisors Stake in Paychex (PAYX) Increased as Shares Rose; Davenport & Company Has Upped Its Holding in Hii (HII) as Share Value Rose

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Hii (HII) by 67.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 3,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 8,861 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 5,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Hii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $209.05. About 71,151 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Gets $94 Million U.S. Coast Guard Pact; 07/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE– Huntington Ingalls Industries Begins Fabrication of Destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125); 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Promotes Two Vice Presidents; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q REV. $1.87B, EST. $1.74B; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 29/03/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – UNIT GOT $94 MLN FIXED-PRICE CONTRACT FROM U.S. COAST GUARD TO BUY LONG-LEAD MATERIALS FOR 10TH NSC; 12/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Plan to Reactivate East Bank Facilities at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q EPS $3.48; 15/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Honored for Service to Hampton Roads Community

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 4,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 137,410 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02 million, up from 133,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $81.37. About 536,390 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Management Limited accumulated 3,761 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability reported 17,325 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement System owns 1,816 shares. Trust Department Mb Fincl Bank N A invested in 0% or 55 shares. Stifel Fincl accumulated 119,706 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Amica Retiree Medical has invested 0.19% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.2% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Moreover, Los Angeles Management And Equity Research has 0.01% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 6,359 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management invested in 6,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bailard has invested 0.34% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Trustmark Bank Tru Department holds 0% or 96 shares. Colony Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability accumulated 240,500 shares. 2,000 were accumulated by Ellington Management Llc. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) or 5,854 shares.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mo (NYSE:MO) by 67,430 shares to 959,230 shares, valued at $55.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orcl (NYSE:ORCL) by 26,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,319 shares, and cut its stake in Amwd (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 13,134 shares to 107,706 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 6,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,025 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Psagot House invested in 0% or 1,296 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Inc owns 276,296 shares. Private Advisor Gru Lc reported 37,741 shares stake. Fairfield Bush And Com stated it has 9,600 shares. Moors And Cabot stated it has 0.06% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Mairs Power Incorporated holds 0% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 3,019 shares. Welch Group Limited Co has invested 3.25% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Finemark National Bank & Trust reported 7,341 shares. The Wisconsin-based Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi has invested 2.09% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). The California-based Tcw Grp has invested 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 4,827 are owned by Checchi Advisers Lc.