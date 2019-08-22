Callahan Advisors Stake in Oracle (ORCL) Decreased by $533,922 as Stock Value Rose; As Tri Continental (TY) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.53. About 61,536 shares traded or 34.75% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 31.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 10,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 22,019 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 32,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.24. About 5.95M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle; 23/04/2018 – Blu Coffee Distributors Brews Success in the Philippines; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS ITS PLAN TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES FIRM NEWBURY; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss $4.02B; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity; 15/05/2018 – Oracle America, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018

More important recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tri-Continental declares $0.24 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019, also Stockhouse.com published article titled: “Why It’s Not Too Late to Tap into This Explosive $100 Billion CBD Market – Stockhouse”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tri-Continental declares $0.265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) was released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Kohl’s sells Menomonee Falls office to Milwaukee Tool for ongoing expansion – Milwaukee Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) by 4,586 shares to 277,478 shares, valued at $18.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Landscape Llc has invested 0.19% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 8,662 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 47,733 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,686 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co reported 100 shares. Cwm Limited holds 0% or 935 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Corp owns 79,652 shares. Oppenheimer And Communication, a New York-based fund reported 8,054 shares. 39,737 are owned by Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 823 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 400 shares. Washington-based Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). M&T Bancshares Corporation holds 0% or 8,845 shares in its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors reported 1,468 shares. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 282,822 shares.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 8,673 shares to 55,741 shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weingarten Rlty Invs Sbi (NYSE:WRI) by 10,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Record Stock Buybacks Fueled by Debt and Cash – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double – Nasdaq” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FireEye, Oracle, Mylan And Exelon – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.49 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.