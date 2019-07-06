Callahan Advisors Raised Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) Position by $431,679; Cutler Investment Counsel Has Raised Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Holding by $7.24 Million as Share Price Rose

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 3,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,726 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, up from 102,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $141.57. About 1.23M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank holds 0.82% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 64,008 shares. Orca Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bridges Invest Mgmt stated it has 310,139 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Addison Co has 24,083 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Clean Yield Gru has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New York-based Beech Hill Advsr has invested 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Financial Management Pro invested in 0.01% or 198 shares. Prudential Public Ltd has 1.18 million shares. Navellier Associate holds 2,528 shares. Moreover, Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,185 shares. Summit Strategies holds 1,822 shares. Perkins Coie owns 1.51% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 29,338 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 0.3% or 1.71M shares in its portfolio. Private Asset Mgmt stated it has 82,420 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Highlander Cap Management holds 10,267 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. The insider WOODFORD BRENT sold $227,200.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 6,657 shares to 64,025 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,308 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Invest Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Corporation owns 123 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Smith Salley Assocs has 1.37% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 69,205 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 400,029 shares. Cambridge Trust holds 252,564 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Andra Ap invested in 36,400 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Donaldson Cap Limited Company invested in 206,419 shares. Twin Tree Management LP has 507 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 0.09% or 2,876 shares in its portfolio. Schmidt P J Inv Inc has invested 1.88% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Limited Company has invested 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Haverford Com holds 18,525 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rnc Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 10,244 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 129,981 shares.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $511.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. Pfinsgraff Martin bought 500 shares worth $62,844. Reilly Robert Q had sold 24,722 shares worth $3.03M.