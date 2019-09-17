Callahan Advisors Position In At&T (T) Was Increased; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Decreased Its Steven Madden LTD (SHOO) Holding as Stock Declined

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 75,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.71% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.11 million, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Steven Madden Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 205,533 shares traded. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.55 TO $2.62; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.60 TO $2.67, EST. $2.68; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Steven Madden; 22/05/2018 – Steven Madden Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Steve Madden Announces Participation in the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 20/04/2018 – STEVE MADDEN CONTINUES TO SEE NET SALES UP 5% TO 7% IN FY 2018; 26/04/2018 – Steve Madden Sets Base Salary for Dharia for 2018-2020; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.60-Adj EPS $2.67; 03/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SAYS ON MARCH 30, CO’S BOARD DETERMINED TO EXPAND SIZE OF BOARD FROM EIGHT MEMBERS TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 26,139 shares as the company's stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 407,479 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.66 million, up from 381,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.01. About 18.12 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $557.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Inc (NYSE:AGN) by 2,700 shares to 12,774 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 17,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,927 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold SHOO shares while 75 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 79.67 million shares or 0.22% less from 79.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SHOO’s profit will be $50.06M for 14.94 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Steven Madden, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.53% EPS growth.

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)