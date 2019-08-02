Callahan Advisors Position in At&T (T) Boosted by $1.74 Million; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined While Vista Capital Partners Upped Position by $832,572

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $900.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $35.48 during the last trading session, reaching $1819.84. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S BIGBASKET SEEKS $500M AFTER WALMART, AMAZON PUSH: MINT; 26/04/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AMZN earnings: “I love this.”; 03/04/2018 – Traders May Finally Be Getting Tired of Trump’s Rants on Amazon; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 23/05/2018 – VOICE Summit Announces Dynamic Slate of Speakers and Keynotes from Amazon, LEGO and Yext; 26/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights a New Series, Cortes — Steven Spielberg and Steven Zaillian Set to Executive Produce and Javier Bardem Set to Star and Executive Produce; 01/05/2018 – Amazon plans more Prime perks at Whole Foods, and it will change the industry; 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 17.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 55,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 381,340 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, up from 325,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.13. About 20.08M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AT&T Receivables Funding LLC March 2018; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen Deal Was Mistake (Video); 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING 4 TIERS OF ONLINE TV THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 04/04/2018 – At AT&T Trial, Government Sends a Message About Future Deals — Heard on the Street; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s ”Alone In The Game”; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $6 BLN MATURING IN 2048, PRICED AT T PLUS 205 BASIS POINTS; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING `DIFFERENTIATED’ TV OFFERS TAILORED TO USERS; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV) by 5,630 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $114.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG) by 5,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,303 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Int’l Reit Index Fund (VNQI).

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 9,489 shares to 126,824 shares, valued at $10.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,840 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.