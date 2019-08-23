Callahan Advisors Lowered Its Position in Oracle (ORCL) by $533,922 as Valuation Rose; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding Raised by Sanders Capital Llc

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 243,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 5.94M shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609.75 million, up from 5.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $106.83. About 2.40 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 31.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 10,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 22,019 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 32,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 5.32M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 10/04/2018 – Lionbridge to Share Best Practices for Global CX at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience 2018; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity; 30/03/2018 – Forbes: Larry Ellison: Oracle Is Revolutionizing The Database — And IT Service Delivery; 09/03/2018 – Senior Oracle Executive Joins Synerise; 07/05/2018 – Oracle’s Mark Hurd Echoes Concerns on Pentagon’s Cloud Process; 16/04/2018 – 6 Day Course: Oracle Primavera (May 12th-13th, 19th-20th, and 26th-27th, 2018) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,880 are held by Granite Investment Prtn Limited Liability. Harvest Cap Mngmt reported 0.06% stake. First Merchants Corp invested in 0.56% or 38,048 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Com invested in 80,779 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt has 0.35% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 386,703 shares. Richard C Young & Comm reported 94,692 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd invested 0.07% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 1.03% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 1.78 million shares. Fernwood Management has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Somerset Tru reported 54,229 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Inc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.41% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 37,624 shares. The New York-based Cohen & Steers has invested 0% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Guyasuta Investment accumulated 0.03% or 3,248 shares.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 6,115 shares to 29,223 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 8,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).