Callahan Advisors Lifted Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holding By $752,484; Extended Stay America (STAY) Sentiment Is 1.07

Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 111 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 104 sold and trimmed stakes in Extended Stay America Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 174.74 million shares, up from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Extended Stay America Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 71 Increased: 79 New Position: 32.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold VRSK shares while 180 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 144.73 million shares or 2.43% less from 148.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Communication New York holds 32,260 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Company owns 0.25% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 186,902 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 1.08 million shares stake. King Luther Management Corp owns 0.18% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 166,270 shares. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 14 shares. Connable Office reported 0.05% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 52,169 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.02% or 31,570 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.16% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Invesco Ltd reported 0.09% stake. Timessquare Capital Limited Liability Co has 619,035 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.09% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Apis Cap Llc owns 9,000 shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 28,201 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verisk Analytics has $15500 highest and $111 lowest target. $128.33’s average target is -18.54% below currents $157.54 stock price. Verisk Analytics had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, July 31. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 5.48% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. for 4.21 million shares. Fir Tree Capital Management Lp owns 2.90 million shares or 4.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp has 3.4% invested in the company for 1.09 million shares. The New York-based Corsair Capital Management L.P. has invested 2.45% in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In, a Indiana-based fund reported 564,977 shares.

Extended Stay America, Inc. owns and operates hotels in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 629 hotels with approximately 69,400 consisting of 626 hotels with approximately 68,900 rooms under the Extended Stay America brand; and 3 hotels with 500 rooms under the Extended Stay Canada brand. It has a 13.49 P/E ratio. It serves clients in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 1.24M shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) has declined 21.02% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500.