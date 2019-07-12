Callahan Advisors Lifted Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) Stake; Global Payments (GPN)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

Callahan Advisors Llc increased Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) stake by 3.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Callahan Advisors Llc acquired 3,889 shares as Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Callahan Advisors Llc holds 106,726 shares with $11.85M value, up from 102,837 last quarter. Disney Walt Hldg Co now has $258.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $143.56. About 10.15M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister

Global Payments Inc (GPN) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 204 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 179 sold and decreased equity positions in Global Payments Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 148.51 million shares, down from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Global Payments Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 156 Increased: 137 New Position: 67.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Comml Bank In has 6,608 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bridges Invest Management holds 1.4% or 310,139 shares. Carret Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 1.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Community Co reported 70,746 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd stated it has 1.14 million shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Ghp Inv Advsr stated it has 52,293 shares. Moreover, Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). West Chester Advsr accumulated 4,699 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr reported 75 shares stake. Goelzer Management accumulated 27,010 shares. 70,025 were reported by Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Com. Budros Ruhlin Roe holds 1.99% or 16,538 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 845,258 shares stake. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Com Il holds 374,302 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. 42 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares with value of $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N. 2,000 shares valued at $227,200 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 23. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of DIS in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, June 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital to “In-Line”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, May 7.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc holds 5.32% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. for 278,740 shares. Adi Capital Management Llc owns 5,000 shares or 3.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jlb & Associates Inc has 2.77% invested in the company for 96,200 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Coho Partners Ltd. has invested 2.67% in the stock. Stellar Capital Management Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 28,494 shares.

Analysts await Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. GPN’s profit will be $219.70M for 29.31 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Global Payments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.24% EPS growth.

Global Payments Inc. provides payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. The company has market cap of $25.76 billion. It operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It has a 55.06 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services include authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, on-line reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

