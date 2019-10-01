Callahan Advisors Increased By $862,587 Its At&T (T) Stake; Shorts at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings LTD. Ordinary Share (NCLH) Raised By 4.92%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings LTD. Ordinary Share (NYSE:NCLH) had an increase of 4.92% in short interest. NCLH’s SI was 5.76M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 4.92% from 5.49 million shares previously. With 2.17 million avg volume, 3 days are for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings LTD. Ordinary Share (NYSE:NCLH)’s short sellers to cover NCLH’s short positions. The SI to Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings LTD. Ordinary Share’s float is 2.72%. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $51.77. About 1.07 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A THREE-YEAR, $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q EPS 45c; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES MARK KEMPA INTERIM CFO; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board

Callahan Advisors Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 6.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Callahan Advisors Llc acquired 26,139 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Callahan Advisors Llc holds 407,479 shares with $13.66M value, up from 381,340 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $276.50B valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 25.43M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated Network Core; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to All Investors; 18/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Deal (Correct); 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY U.S. WIRELESS POSTPAID PHONE CHURN OF 0.84 PCT; 07/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 15/05/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: @CWAUnion has filed Labor Board charges accusing AT&T of illegally withholding info requested by the

Among 5 analysts covering AT&T (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. AT&T has $4200 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.40’s average target is -1.16% below currents $37.84 stock price. AT&T had 8 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Tuesday, September 10. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $4200 target. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. Raymond James maintained the shares of T in report on Thursday, July 25 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, September 10 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by DZ Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset owns 1% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 19.84 million shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi stated it has 28,401 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Va has invested 1.98% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Investors Asset Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv accumulated 56,694 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Inc has invested 0.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel accumulated 0.03% or 9,330 shares. Intact Investment holds 0.55% or 457,100 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 200,641 shares. Smith Salley Assocs reported 374,852 shares stake. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.72% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 48,462 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And reported 83,415 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 295,243 shares. Garland Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 2.84% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Terril Brothers has 53,200 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Knott David M has invested 0.31% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company has market cap of $11.16 billion. It offers itineraries to approximately 510 destinations worldwide. It has a 11.57 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products through independent travel agents, wholesalers, and tour operators.