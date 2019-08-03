Callahan Advisors Holds Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); As Conocophillips (COP) Market Value Declined, Liberty Capital Management Increased by $317,262 Its Position

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 106.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 4,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 9,312 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 7.38 million shares traded or 20.55% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE NON-BINDING PROPOSAL ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 10/05/2018 – Venezuela rejects Conoco seizures, suggests PDVSA ready to pay award; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DID NOT RECEIVE A DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN FIRST QUARTER; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS Baa1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER CO TO PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SEEKING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN UNITED STATES, ASIA AND CARIBBEAN

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 3,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 109,607 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.32M, up from 106,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Investments Limited Com, a North Carolina-based fund reported 29,245 shares. Zacks Invest holds 0.01% or 4,609 shares in its portfolio. First City Capital Mgmt reported 0.26% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Charter has invested 0.17% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Kistler has 1,858 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated holds 91 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smithfield Trust holds 0.09% or 11,840 shares in its portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Hourglass Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 3,250 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt owns 33,945 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Vigilant Cap Management Limited Liability Co invested 1.8% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Wellington Shields invested 0.57% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Van Eck Associate owns 78,810 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Burke And Herbert Bancshares And Trust reported 0.84% stake. 88,398 are owned by Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Com.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.5% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ConocoPhillips Co (COP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy This Month – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Biggest Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Liberty Capital Management Inc, which manages about $203.92 million and $198.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 16,294 shares to 37,124 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,074 shares to 22,019 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 9,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,824 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Investment Advsrs invested in 1.88% or 128,425 shares. Hikari Tsushin Incorporated accumulated 71,173 shares. Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership reported 94,680 shares or 2.84% of all its holdings. Letko Brosseau And Assocs owns 2,000 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Llc reported 100,337 shares. 14,286 are held by Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Company. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited invested in 27,092 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Company has 1.5% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 197,970 are held by Stewart & Patten Company Ltd Liability Corp. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd holds 10,333 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Garde Capital has 0.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sandhill Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 7,928 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division owns 209,924 shares. Gsa Partners Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 12,282 shares. Peavine Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,890 shares or 0.23% of the stock.