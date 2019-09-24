Callahan Advisors Holding in Viacom Non Vtg Cl B (VIAB) Decreased by $435,000 as Valuation Rose; Hugh Johnson Advisors Decreased Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $2.82 Million; Stock Value Declined

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc Non Vtg Cl B (VIAB) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 34,100 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, down from 49,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc Non Vtg Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 4.03 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom have not been able to come to terms with some aspects of the deal; 04/04/2018 – Viacom dismisses below-market offer from CBS; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Net $266M; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family says special CBS dividend would be invalid; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Expects More Than $300 Million in Run-Rate Savings in Fiscal 2019 and Beyond; 29/05/2018 – Redstones’ NAI Says It Is No Longer Seeking CBS-Viacom Merger; 20/04/2018 – DJ Viacom Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VIA); 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Greenlights Original Animated Comedy Series Pony; 04/04/2018 – Morningstar: CBS makes an offer for Viacom — below its $12.5 billion market value; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom asks for .68 ratio in counter to CBS bid

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 52,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7,925 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $432,000, down from 60,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $63.35. About 6.96M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $557.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 7,260 shares to 97,329 shares, valued at $9.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 2,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Allegiance Bancshare.

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $309.11M for 8.22 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 6,998 shares stake. Gm Advisory Gp Inc holds 4,036 shares. 35,777 were accumulated by Eidelman Virant Cap. Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 49,368 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree invested in 6,383 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited owns 138,219 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Fagan Assocs holds 14,445 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Boys Arnold And has invested 0.51% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Perkins Coie Tru Company has 29,745 shares. 263,710 are owned by Rockland Trust Com. Park Circle Com holds 700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 14,469 shares. 94,837 are owned by Paragon Cap Ltd. Windward Mngmt Communication Ca holds 2.48% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 365,208 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability reported 0.07% stake.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $320.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,466 shares to 41,152 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Healthcare (XLV).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 8.95 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.