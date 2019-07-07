Callahan Advisors Has Upped Its Bhp Billiton LTD Adr (BHP) Position; Pdt Partners Has Raised Wabtec (WAB) Stake By $906,149

Pdt Partners Llc increased Wabtec Corp (WAB) stake by 10.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pdt Partners Llc acquired 12,413 shares as Wabtec Corp (WAB)’s stock declined 6.79%. The Pdt Partners Llc holds 131,800 shares with $9.72M value, up from 119,387 last quarter. Wabtec Corp now has $12.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $73.74. About 602,822 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q EPS 92c; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Changed Wabtec’s Outlook in Consideration of Operating Performance That Has Lagged Expectations Since the 2016 Acquisition of Faiveley; 03/04/2018 – DOJ IN SETTLEMENT W/ KNORR-BREMSE AG, WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Wabtec; 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. 10,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. Shares for $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E. 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,763 were accumulated by Toth Finance Advisory. The California-based International Ca has invested 0.38% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Perkins Coie Tru reported 20 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 373,126 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.1% or 205,159 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.03% or 25,103 shares. Agf Invs Inc invested in 31,055 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp reported 0.02% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corp owns 0.14% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 504,510 shares. Illinois-based Blair William And Co Il has invested 0.15% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Davis Selected Advisers reported 149,969 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0% or 317 shares. Century Cos Incorporated owns 1.87M shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Beddow Management Inc reported 10,895 shares. Korea Investment accumulated 25,647 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, March 22. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Stephens. The stock of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, June 24.