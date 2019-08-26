Callahan Advisors Has Upped By $663,075 Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position; Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia (SONA)’s Sentiment Is 1.7

Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc (SONA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.59, from 2.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 46 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 27 reduced and sold positions in Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 17.04 million shares, up from 16.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 22 Increased: 36 New Position: 10.

Callahan Advisors Llc increased Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) stake by 22.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Callahan Advisors Llc acquired 6,315 shares as Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Callahan Advisors Llc holds 34,260 shares with $3.60 million value, up from 27,945 last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc now has $22.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.16. About 2.53M shares traded or 20.10% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B

Analysts await Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SONA’s profit will be $8.44 million for 10.20 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 41,068 shares traded. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (SONA) has declined 8.08% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 24/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Joe Pennington Chief Financial Officer And Robyn Reid Controller; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – JOSEPH PENNINGTON APPOINTED CFO OF SOUTHERN NATIONAL, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA NAMES JOE PENNINGTON CFO; 20/04/2018 – SONA NAMES JEFFREY CULVER PRESIDENT & COO; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.34; 27/04/2018 – Mid-Southern Bancorp, Which Trades Over-the-Counter, Updates Filing for Planned Nasdaq Listing; 16/03/2018 SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – ON MARCH 12 J. ADAM SOTHEN TENDERED RESIGNATION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O SAYS WILLIAM H. LAGOS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Southern National Bancorp of Virgin, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SONA); 20/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Culver President And Chief Operating Officer

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $344.40 million. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 10.9 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction to permanent loans, development and builder loans, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle loans, leasing, and commercial overdraft protection; construction loans for commercial, multifamily, and other non-residential properties; commercial business loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, demand loans, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; residential mortgage lending; and secured and unsecured consumer loans.

Castle Creek Capital Partners Iv Lp holds 59.26% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for 3.23 million shares. Salzhauer Michael owns 493,039 shares or 3.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md has 3.41% invested in the company for 566,299 shares. The Ohio-based Fsi Group Llc has invested 2.22% in the stock. Pl Capital Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 418,385 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 0.22% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,191 shares. Alyeska Investment Grp Limited Partnership holds 0.84% or 570,636 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 946,363 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,059 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Llc invested in 23,725 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com holds 0% or 132 shares. Brinker Capital reported 0.57% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 46,296 shares. Burney Co reported 23,330 shares stake. 354,124 are held by State Teachers Retirement Sys. 402 were accumulated by Sun Life Fincl. Scotia holds 50,043 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Madison holds 2.26% or 1.17M shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity. 1,000 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) shares with value of $99,980 were bought by Lewis Lemuel E.

Among 12 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dollar Tree has $122 highest and $9200 lowest target. $109’s average target is 14.54% above currents $95.16 stock price. Dollar Tree had 22 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital. Loop Capital Markets maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Loop Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $105 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Telsey Advisory Group. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $113 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of DLTR in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

