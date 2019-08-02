Callahan Advisors Has Upped By $408,630 Its Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Position; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Increased Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Stake By $10.14 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) stake by 74.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa acquired 235,700 shares as Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP)’s stock declined 10.47%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa holds 552,400 shares with $24.13 million value, up from 316,700 last quarter. Ctrip Com Intl Ltd now has $20.62B valuation. The stock decreased 4.34% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $37.29. About 4.12M shares traded or 4.53% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C

Callahan Advisors Llc increased Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) stake by 30.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Callahan Advisors Llc acquired 7,710 shares as Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS)’s stock declined 2.52%. The Callahan Advisors Llc holds 32,912 shares with $1.75 million value, up from 25,202 last quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia now has $64.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.98. About 643,461 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS BEEN IN TALKS WITH CANADIAN, MEXICAN GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS OVER NAFTA; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank Extends Record Streak in International Banking; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Return on Equity 14.9%; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WAITING TO RECEIVE INDIVIDUAL REPORT FROM FCAC; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS 2Q MEDIA CALL; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK, BANCO CENCOSUD ENTER 15YR BUSINESS PACT; 05/03/2018 Till Capital Reports IG Copper Drill Campaign Underway at Malmyzh and Engagement of Scotiabank; 23/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 27/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SCOTIABANK URUGUAY’S IDR AT ‘BBB+, UPGRADES VR; 08/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA RAISES FIXED MORTGAGE RATES EFFECTIVE TODAY

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Forget About the Best GIC Rates: Buy This Top Bank Stock Instead! – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Terrific Bank Stocks to Buy and Forget About for 20 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS): Is This Stock Too Cheap to Ignore? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Buy Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Today and Lock In a Juicy 5% Yield – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “This Is the Bank Stock to Choose in July – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased Coca Cola European Partners stake by 25,485 shares to 108,529 valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Plains Gp Hldgs LP stake by 49,424 shares and now owns 126,571 shares. Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Ctrip.com International had 18 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. CLSA upgraded Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) rating on Tuesday, March 5. CLSA has “Buy” rating and $42 target. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Tuesday, June 25. China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. maintained it with “Hold” rating and $36 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Benchmark. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, March 5 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $44 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TrainPal Expands Product Coverage to Italy Nasdaq:CTRP – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ctrip to Upgrade Global SOS Emergency Response Platform with UNDP – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ctrip and Tokio Marine Nichido to Make Groundbreaking Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ctrip CEO Jane Sun meets Bulgarian President Radev – GlobeNewswire” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ctrip Announces Entry into Facility Agreement – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 05, 2019.