Callahan Advisors Has Upped At&T (T) Holding; Trian Fund Management LP Cut Its Procter And Gamble Co. (PG) Holding

Callahan Advisors Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 6.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Callahan Advisors Llc acquired 26,139 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Callahan Advisors Llc holds 407,479 shares with $13.66 million value, up from 381,340 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $274.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.6. About 20.99 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 04/04/2018 – At AT&T Trial, Government Sends a Message About Future Deals — Heard on the Street; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Announces CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 15/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Antitrust Trial to Last Twice as Long as Initial Estimate; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Revenue Falls; 11/05/2018 – AT&T boss says hiring Cohen was `big mistake’; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased Procter And Gamble Co. (PG) stake by 0.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 71,485 shares as Procter And Gamble Co. (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Trian Fund Management Lp holds 36.63 million shares with $4.02 billion value, down from 36.70 million last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co. now has $308.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $123.22. About 6.18M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NewsBreak: Consumer Stocks, Lululemon, Apple Pull S&PSlightly Higher – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Is Historically Overpriced – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G opens Smart Lab to speed product R&D – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -4.24% below currents $123.22 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PG in report on Monday, June 17 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 8 report.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.84 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AT&T Stock Is Doomed to Become the Next GE – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: DirecTV Divestment Is A Good Idea – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: CenturyLink vs. AT&T – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T May Continue To Rise Despite Distractions – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T’s ‘Underperformance’ Has Been No Great Tragedy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

