Callahan Advisors Has Upped Abbvie (ABBV) Position By $727,200; ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE EDF ORDINARY SHARE (ECIFF) Shorts Down By 15.35%

Callahan Advisors Llc increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 91.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Callahan Advisors Llc acquired 10,100 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)'s stock declined 15.55%. The Callahan Advisors Llc holds 21,178 shares with $1.54M value, up from 11,078 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $106.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.13. About 8.05M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE EDF ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) had a decrease of 15.35% in short interest. ECIFF’s SI was 43,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 15.35% from 50,800 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 215 days are for ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE EDF ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:ECIFF)’s short sellers to cover ECIFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 15,056 shares traded or 5038.57% up from the average. Electricite de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80.75’s average target is 11.95% above currents $72.13 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by UBS. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, September 4.

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased Viacom Inc Non Vtg Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB) stake by 15,000 shares to 34,100 valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) stake by 4,136 shares and now owns 103,570 shares. Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) was reduced too.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "2 Reasons Why 1 Top Analyst Thinks AbbVie Could Soar Nearly 20%" on October 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Eli Lilly" published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Coalition urges FTC block to ABBV-AGN deal" on September 13, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock or 7,500 shares. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of stock or 15,552 shares. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million was made by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Schumacher Laura J bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.53 million are owned by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co holds 16,633 shares. The Texas-based Sfmg Ltd has invested 0.16% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Gulf Int Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd has 354,302 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.36% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 908,232 shares. 77,530 were reported by Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Jacobs Ca invested 0.68% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Toth Financial Advisory has 57,492 shares. Overbrook Mgmt invested in 9,070 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division invested in 0.27% or 130,882 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Llc owns 1,131 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 9,496 are owned by Arrow. South Street Advsr reported 12,790 shares stake. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 191 shares. Atwood & Palmer has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

More recent Electricite de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "EDF jacks up Hinkley Point cost estimate" on September 25, 2019.

ElectricitÃ© de France S.A., an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energies in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $33.53 billion. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil-fire, hydro, photovoltaic, wind, biomass, biogas, and cogeneration plants. It has a 12.24 P/E ratio. The firm also manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network; and operates, maintains, and develops high-voltage and very-high-voltage electricity transmission networks.