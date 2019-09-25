Callahan Advisors Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $806,246; Inca Investments Has Lifted Credicorp LTD (BAP) Position by $706,800

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 6,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 146,814 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.67 million, down from 152,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 20.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 196,300 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.94 million, up from 193,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $209.97. About 397,539 shares traded or 18.43% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $566.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 590,315 shares to 6.13 million shares, valued at $57.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 3.16 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.16M shares, and cut its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO).

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $557.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 31,918 shares to 623,832 shares, valued at $13.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).