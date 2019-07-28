Callahan Advisors Has Trimmed Holding in Nike Class B (NKE) by $1.10 Million; American Century Companies Has Cut Position in Flir Sys (FLIR) by $7.21 Million

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 13,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,706 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07M, down from 120,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.71M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 93.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 153,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,178 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $532,000, down from 164,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.42. About 1.34M shares traded or 76.74% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 25/04/2018 – OES: U.S. Department of State Concludes $30 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by FLIR Systems, Inc; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0.17% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). 827,395 are owned by Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated. Needham Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,500 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Axa holds 0.01% or 74,487 shares in its portfolio. Korea Corporation has invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Moreover, Savings Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.01% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Prospector Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 221,550 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 16,347 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Cibc Corp stated it has 80,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. North Carolina-based Mcmillion Capital Mgmt has invested 1.5% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Westwood Holdings Grp owns 334,242 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “FLIR puts money into Singapore simulator specialists – Portland Business Journal” on August 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FLIR TrafiData solution for smart cities – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Flir Systems (FLIR) Q2 Earnings Preview: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Defense Stocks to Buy to Fortify Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FLIR Systems Acquires Aeryon Labs For UAS Platform Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 32,797 shares to 868,548 shares, valued at $35.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 47,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Should Zion Williamson Start His Own Shoe Brand? – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nike Inc (NKE) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbtx Inc by 25,162 shares to 70,862 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (NYSE:TSN) by 4,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (NYSE:BHP).