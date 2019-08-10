Callahan Advisors Has Trimmed By $1.10 Million Its Nike Class B (NKE) Stake; Bridger Management Trimmed Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased Nike Inc Class B (NKE) stake by 10.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 13,134 shares as Nike Inc Class B (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Callahan Advisors Llc holds 107,706 shares with $9.07M value, down from 120,840 last quarter. Nike Inc Class B now has $131.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.30 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 30/05/2018 – Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain —

Bridger Management Llc decreased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 69.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridger Management Llc sold 3.08M shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)’s stock rose 30.11%. The Bridger Management Llc holds 1.38M shares with $11.97 million value, down from 4.45 million last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $7.81B valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 9.14 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike had 40 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Oppenheimer. Canaccord Genuity maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Monday, March 18. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $96 target. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained it with “Sell” rating and $70 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, March 14. Piper Jaffray maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Monday, March 18. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $92 target. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Penobscot Inv Mngmt accumulated 77,503 shares. Barometer Capital reported 5,100 shares. 431,846 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Savant Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,693 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.06% or 32,968 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited reported 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP invested in 13,961 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 3,175 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 7.42 million shares. Jnba owns 2,787 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs holds 998,779 shares. Payden And Rygel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,000 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma has invested 0.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Callahan Advisors Llc increased Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (NYSE:TSN) stake by 4,630 shares to 23,865 valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cbtx Inc stake by 25,162 shares and now owns 70,862 shares. Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) was raised too.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.14B for 28.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Caesars had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by SunTrust to “Hold” on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. Oppenheimer maintained Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) rating on Friday, February 22. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $15 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11 target in Friday, February 22 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 20. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) rating on Monday, February 25. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $11 target. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assoc owns 268,903 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2.96 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase Company. 92,702 are held by Automobile Association. Moreover, Northern Trust Corporation has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 4.50M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company owns 11,987 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.05M shares. Blackrock Inc has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 107,532 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce New York stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Glenmede Na holds 167 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kj Harrison & Prtnrs has 0.35% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 115,000 shares. Levin Strategies LP has 0.05% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 55,000 shares. Capital Rech Glob Investors has 11.91 million shares. Eagle Asset Management invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).