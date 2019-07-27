Callahan Advisors Has Raised Stake in Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) by $431,679 as Valuation Rose; Cwh Capital Management Has Boosted Its Borgwarner (BWA) Stake by $1.24 Million; Market Value Declined

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 3,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,726 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 million, up from 102,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 2.91 million shares traded or 72.94% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shareholders Are Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of BorgWarner Soared in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BorgWarner Reports Second Quarter 2019 US GAAP Net Earnings Of $0.83 Per Diluted Share, Or $1.00 Per Diluted Share Excluding Non-Comparable Items – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42 million and $237.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 5,020 shares to 56,878 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 36,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,695 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “AT&T Just Revealed Some Key Details About Its Netflix Competitor – Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Netflix Makes a Big Push Into India – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Disneyâ€™s Unparalleled Ability to Monetize Its Content Can Lift Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Disney vs. Netflix – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 6,657 shares to 64,025 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 4,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,265 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.