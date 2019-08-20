Callahan Advisors Has Raised Its Caterpillar (CAT) Stake by $1.82 Million; Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Lowered Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 39.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 13,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 47,630 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45M, up from 34,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $117.36. About 2.55 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES, SEES BROAD-BASED GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – 2018 SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION EXPENSE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.4 BILLION, NEARLY THE SAME AS 2017; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – APPOINTED STEVE FERGUSON A VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NOT SEEING PRICING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVING FOR MINING EQUIP; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 7,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 45,139 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, down from 52,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.29. About 11.06M shares traded or 24.60% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Inv Lp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Culbertson A N And Co Incorporated invested 1.56% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Tower Bridge Advisors has 0% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Wagner Bowman Management Corp reported 8,614 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Lifeplan Fin Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Advisory Ntwk Limited Co holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 24,162 shares. Cutler Counsel reported 2.54% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Graham Capital Management Ltd Partnership has 0.58% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). New York-based Renaissance Technologies Limited has invested 0.23% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Peapack Gladstone Fin Corp has 39,062 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 31,000 are owned by Brookfield Asset. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 115,220 shares. Lincoln Corp has 11,982 shares. Cibc Markets holds 0.13% or 214,149 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 20,656 shares.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7,466 shares to 21,840 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,019 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).