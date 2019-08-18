Callahan Advisors Has Raised By $345,330 Its Northern Trust (NTRS) Position; Macatawa Bank (MCBC)’s Sentiment Is 1.85

Macatawa Bank Corp (MCBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.56, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 37 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 20 trimmed and sold equity positions in Macatawa Bank Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 9.98 million shares, up from 9.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Macatawa Bank Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 25 New Position: 12.

Callahan Advisors Llc increased Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) stake by 5.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Callahan Advisors Llc acquired 3,837 shares as Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Callahan Advisors Llc holds 73,522 shares with $6.65M value, up from 69,685 last quarter. Northern Trust Corp now has $18.70B valuation. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $87. About 749,468 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST 1Q EPS $1.58, EST. $1.41; 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch ‘Cash Optimization’ Service; 22/03/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar Investment Management LLC Selects Northern Trust for Mutual Fund Services; 18/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 16/05/2018 – Northern Trust Promotes Leslie Tipping to Lead Oil, Gas & Mineral Management Team; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS NEUTRAL ON BANKS IN EUROPE, JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS DESPITE WEAKER GROWTH EXPECTATIONS, ROE OUTLOOK STILL IMPROVING; 14/03/2018 – SLT: Deutsche Bank, Euroclear and Northern Trust launch T2S solution; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST 1Q EPS $1.58

Analysts await Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.2 per share. MCBC’s profit will be $6.81M for 12.63 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Macatawa Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 4.68% of its portfolio in Macatawa Bank Corporation for 1.18 million shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 248,111 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clenar Muke Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 19,975 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Management Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny, a New York-based fund reported 29,005 shares.

The stock increased 1.92% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 26,826 shares traded. Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) has declined 16.22% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MCBC News: 30/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 DJ Macatawa Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCBC); 26/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – MACATAWA BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $0.17

More notable recent Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Macatawa Bank Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why MarineMax Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services primarily in Western Michigan. The company has market cap of $344.05 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits, transaction accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 11.64 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans offered to finance activities and equipment; commercial real estate loans primarily comprising construction and development loans, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans that primarily consist of residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes.

Among 5 analysts covering Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Northern Trust has $13100 highest and $9100 lowest target. $105.80’s average target is 21.61% above currents $87 stock price. Northern Trust had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) rating on Wednesday, June 5. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $9500 target. The stock of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank. Buckingham Research upgraded the shares of NTRS in report on Thursday, March 14 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. As per Wednesday, May 8, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NTRS shares while 207 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 167.30 million shares or 1.07% less from 169.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 66,583 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.12% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett Commerce Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.04% or 149,453 shares. Numerixs owns 4,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 60,346 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Camarda Fin Advsr Limited Company stated it has 9 shares. Transamerica Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsr LP holds 0.01% or 14,588 shares. Fayez Sarofim holds 3,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 1.46 million shares stake. First Tru Advsrs Lp owns 520,929 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Alyeska Inv Group Lp holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 344,689 shares. Moreover, M&R Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS).

More notable recent Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Northern Trust (NTRS) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Northern Trust declares $0.70 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Cards for Northern Trust’s (NTRS) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: WFC, APH, NTRS, SJM, UGI – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KBE, NYCB, FHN, NTRS: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.