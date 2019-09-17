Callahan Advisors Has Lowered By $479,925 Its Cintas (CTAS) Stake; Price T Rowe Associates Boosted Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stake

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) stake by 1744.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Price T Rowe Associates Inc acquired 8.27 million shares as Icici Bk Ltd (IBN)’s stock rose 7.11%. The Price T Rowe Associates Inc holds 8.75M shares with $110.12 million value, up from 474,232 last quarter. Icici Bk Ltd now has $37.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.15. About 3.73M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 31/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Icici Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 19/04/2018 – Times of India: Worried fund houses meet ICICI chairman, discuss CEO succession; 09/04/2018 – FITCH: ALLEGATIONS VS ICICI BANK POSE REPUTATIONAL RISKS; 05/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD (ICICIBC) – NEWS CLARIFICATION; 14/03/2018 – India’s ICICI Securities IPO seeks up to $620 mln, adding to a busy March; 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3.30 RUPEES PER SHARE; 15/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon 2 years ago: RBI docs; 20/03/2018 – SWIGGY – PARTNERS WITH ICICI BANK TO LAUNCH TWO DIGITAL SOLUTIONS FOR ITS DELIVERY PARTNERS; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank files intervention application in Gitanjali Gems case in NCLT – Business Standard

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 13.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 2,025 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)’s stock rose 20.54%. The Callahan Advisors Llc holds 12,962 shares with $3.08M value, down from 14,987 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $25.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $249.51. About 158,900 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased Lydall Inc Del (NYSE:LDL) stake by 428,753 shares to 832,523 valued at $16.82M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Centennial Resource Dev Inc stake by 8.25M shares and now owns 24.49 million shares. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was reduced too.

Callahan Advisors Llc increased Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 8,151 shares to 69,186 valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) stake by 7,260 shares and now owns 97,329 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.33M for 29.15 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cintas has $24800 highest and $172 lowest target. $225.75’s average target is -9.52% below currents $249.51 stock price. Cintas had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $20200 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by RBC Capital Markets. J.P. Morgan maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) rating on Friday, March 22. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $235 target. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Company has 3,139 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 198 shares in its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Kings Point Cap Mngmt reported 0% stake. Tennessee-based Argent has invested 0.04% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Twin Tree Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 5,445 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.72% or 56,483 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0.27% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 197,297 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 19,518 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department accumulated 4,864 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 38,700 shares. Decatur Capital Mgmt holds 31,202 shares. Jag Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.25% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 9,195 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 137,551 shares.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of CTAS February 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cintas (CTAS) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Product Development and Buyouts Bode Well for Cintas (CTAS) – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.