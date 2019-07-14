Callahan Advisors Has Lifted Stake in United Rentals (URI) by $1.03 Million; Alethea Capital Management Lifted Hasbro (HAS) Position by $504,900; Shares Rose

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 5,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,892 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 5,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $109.27. About 836,164 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 01/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 32C; 29/05/2018 – WizKids Announces Betrayal at House on the Hill Upgrade Kit; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: TOYS R US REVENUE HIT TO DIMINISH IN 3Q AND 4Q; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q PARTNER BRANDS REV. -6%; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q EMERGING BRANDS REV. -6%; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies like Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/03/2018 – HASBRO – WILL BEGIN USING PLANT-BASED BIO-POLYETHYLENE TEREPHTHALATE FOR BLISTER PACKS & PLASTIC WINDOWS IN PRODUCT PACKAGING STARTING IN 2019; 14/03/2018 – HASBRO ‘BBB’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 58.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 9,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,541 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, up from 15,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $136.34. About 1.10 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER

