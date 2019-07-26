Callahan Advisors Has Lifted Holding in Eaton (ETN) by $652,400 as Valuation Rose; Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (SHOS) Holding Has Raised by Chou Associates Management Inc

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corporation (ETN) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 8,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,717 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, up from 36,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $81.62. About 1.17M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (SHOS) by 225.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 901,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 40,442 shares traded. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) has risen 32.22% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOS News: 19/04/2018 – Sears Hometown & Outlet 4Q Loss/Shr $1.46; 25/04/2018 – New Sears Hometown Store Opens in Pleasantville; 09/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Blakely Sears Hometown Store; 16/04/2018 – New Sears Hometown Store Opens in Wichita Falls; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in South Carolina Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Wakefield Sears Hometown Store; 19/04/2018 – Sears Hometown and Outlet 4Q Loss $33.2M; 09/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Berkhamsted Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Seabrook Sears Hometown Store; 19/04/2018 – SEARS HOMETOWN AND OUTLET STORES INC SHOS.O QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE DECREASED $0.56 TO $1.46 LOSS PER SHARE FROM $2.02 LOSS PER SHARE

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 6,657 shares to 64,025 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,340 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

