Callahan Advisors Has Lifted Fedex (FDX) Position by $531,852; Tanaka Capital Management Cut Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $734,920 as Share Price Declined

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 9,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 24,703 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88M, down from 34,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 8.29 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “WELL POSITIONED TO DRIVE THE GLOBAL COMMERCIALIZATION OF 5G”; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Qualcomm; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom Claim of Surprise at CFIUS Inquiry ‘Has No Basis in Fact’; 29/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Members Draw Tepid Support From Shareholders; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Reconvene Stockholders Meeting in San Diego; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 12/03/2018 – In Letter, CFIUS Suggests It May Soon Recommend Against Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling buyers to take it private

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 3,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 58,984 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.69 million, up from 55,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $143.25. About 5.59M shares traded or 112.00% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 15/05/2018 – FedEx: TRC Offer Price 4.36% Below May 11 Closing Price; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CFO: 4TH QTR OPERATING PROFIT TO RISE IN ALL SEGMENTS; 20/03/2018 – Second Package Is Found From Same Sender as Bomb at FedEx Facility Near Austin; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY GAAP REV $16.5 BLN VS $15.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: SCHERTZ, Texas (@AP) – Texas attorney general tells TV station KXAN the bomb that blew up at FedEx; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corp Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 23/04/2018 – DJ FedEx Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDX); 12/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS TRICIA GRIFFITH, PROGRESSIVE CEO, JOINS BOARD; 20/03/2018 – FedEx, Walmart Expand Partnership on Retail-Shipping Services

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Plc owns 2.90 million shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Mgmt Lp stated it has 124,918 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Management LP has invested 0.23% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 27,523 were reported by Stoneridge Inv Prtn Lc. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 500 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has 0.25% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 11,082 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.33% or 35,303 shares. Choate Advisors owns 4,924 shares. Marco Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 184,436 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc reported 0.15% stake. Legacy Cap reported 38,994 shares. F&V Capital Lc reported 3,920 shares. Aull Monroe Inv invested in 6,345 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Oz Mngmt LP holds 0.08% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 205,986 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% stake.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.20 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $32.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 197,066 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $557.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc Non Vtg Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 15,000 shares to 34,100 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 25,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,592 shares, and cut its stake in Sch Us Tips Etf (SCHP).