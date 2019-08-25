Callahan Advisors Has Lifted Fedex (FDX) Position by $1.57 Million as Market Value Declined; Meyer Handelman Co Lifted Amgen Com (AMGN) Position by $515,200; Stock Value Rose

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 112,123 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.65M, up from 109,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.08. About 2.73M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN); 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – ALL OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 24/04/2018 – Amgen expects strong demand for new migraine prevention drug; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 8,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 55,741 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11 million, up from 47,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $151.97. About 2.78M shares traded or 25.32% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 02/04/2018 – FedEx Express Announces Purple Runway – A FedEx Pathways Program; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 20/03/2018 – azfamily 3TV CBS 5: #BREAKING: New blast sends bombing investigators to Texas FedEx center; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Correction to FedEx Holiday Season Story; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40; 21/03/2018 – Tony Plohetski: BREAKING: Authorities responding to FedEx facility in Austin for suspicious package. Call came in at 9:32

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 9,489 shares to 126,824 shares, valued at $10.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,340 shares, and cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,785 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada stated it has 1,500 shares. Klingenstein Fields Limited Company holds 1.39% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 142,907 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 0.05% or 179,928 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust has 0.13% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2.90M shares. Yhb Inv Advisors holds 1,823 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Limited accumulated 2,374 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 9,496 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 20,950 shares. Bowen Hanes & stated it has 172,608 shares. 1,400 were reported by Cypress Group. 561 are owned by Signature Estate & Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 40,493 shares. St Johns Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.56% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 1,253 were accumulated by Consulate.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FedEx Put Options Active After Amazon Breakup – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fedex probed in China over handgun – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FDX, CTST, KPTI and NGHC – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “FedEx Will End Ground Shipments Of Amazon Packages – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Cap Management holds 14,220 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset LP holds 1,425 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York invested in 0.09% or 3,250 shares. First Republic Mngmt holds 0.59% or 597,183 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 0.89% stake. Cetera Advisor Llc holds 0.15% or 23,763 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The stated it has 151,923 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd accumulated 6,501 shares. Atwood Palmer Inc stated it has 11,303 shares. Fifth Third National Bank holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 475,356 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited Liability holds 0.59% or 14,307 shares in its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Farmers & Merchants Invests has invested 0.33% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Aristotle Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 2.83% or 2.51M shares. 24,509 were reported by Capital Management Va. Private Tru Company Na holds 5,574 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,000 shares to 628,998 shares, valued at $70.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Stores Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,774 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).