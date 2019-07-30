Callahan Advisors Has Lifted Eaton (ETN) Stake by $652,400; Share Value Rose; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Bowling Portfolio Management Cut Its Holding by $1.05 Million

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corporation (ETN) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 8,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,717 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, up from 36,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $81.07. About 2.41 million shares traded or 10.03% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 13,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,872 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, down from 64,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $67.18. About 9.99M shares traded or 5.83% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 26/03/2018 – Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16,244 shares to 9,340 shares, valued at $607,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 13,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,706 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 20,000 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 0.09% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh stated it has 39,788 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Com stated it has 3,294 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 18,417 were accumulated by Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership. Montecito Bank & Trust And Trust holds 0.12% or 4,706 shares. Tompkins Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). North Star Investment Mngmt invested in 500 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.14% or 786,249 shares. Nbt Commercial Bank N A Ny holds 0.17% or 11,318 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 53,700 shares. Meyer Handelman Communications has invested 0.62% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Legal & General Grp Public Lc holds 0.14% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 2.98 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0.05% or 879,886 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 5.24 million shares.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3,291 shares to 8,187 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 24,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.40 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

