Callahan Advisors Has Lifted By $1.22 Million Its Ss&C Technologies Hldg (SSNC) Stake; Eaton (ETN)’s Sentiment Is 1.18

Callahan Advisors Llc increased Ss&C Technologies Hldg (SSNC) stake by 71.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Callahan Advisors Llc acquired 19,386 shares as Ss&C Technologies Hldg (SSNC)’s stock declined 19.87%. The Callahan Advisors Llc holds 46,376 shares with $2.95 million value, up from 26,990 last quarter. Ss&C Technologies Hldg now has $11.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 1.30 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 04/04/2018 – Arash Massoudi: Scoop: US-based SS&C Technologies gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c

Eaton Corp (ETN) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 378 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 321 decreased and sold their holdings in Eaton Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 316.81 million shares, down from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Eaton Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 281 Increased: 263 New Position: 115.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $31.88 billion. The Company’s Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. It has a 14.78 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 4.12% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc for 186,065 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc Ny owns 291,586 shares or 4.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bourgeon Capital Management Llc has 3.8% invested in the company for 80,365 shares. The Connecticut-based Sound Shore Management Inc Ct has invested 2.88% in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, a Colorado-based fund reported 352,236 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs has $80 highest and $5800 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 51.41% above currents $44.58 stock price. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Raymond James. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, July 30. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 30. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 9.

