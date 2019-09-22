Callahan Advisors Has Lifted Bhp Billiton LTD Adr (BHP) Stake; EQUATORIAL ENERGIA S.A. SPONSORED ADR B (EQUEY) Shorts Down By 83.67%

Callahan Advisors Llc increased Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (BHP) stake by 20.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Callahan Advisors Llc acquired 20,354 shares as Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (BHP)’s stock rose 5.80%. The Callahan Advisors Llc holds 121,917 shares with $7.09 million value, up from 101,563 last quarter. Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr now has $130.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $50.99. About 1.40M shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 20/04/2018 – BHP CONFIRMS BRAZIL COURT GIVES 2-MO. EXTENSION TO REACH DEAL; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD – CONTRACT WITH BHP FOR CONTINUATION OF SUPPLY OF CEMENT AND LIME TO BHP’S OLYMPIC DAM MINE; 17/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON EXEC SAYS NICKEL WEST AIMS TO START PRODUCING NICKEL SULPHATE NEXT YEAR; 18/04/2018 – BHP 3Q WA IRON ORE OUTPUT; 05/03/2018 – WORLD ECONOMY IN STRONGEST SHAPE SINCE 2010: BHP CEO; 23/05/2018 – Got Camel Milk? This Ex-BHP Engineer Is Ready to Supply It; 23/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Federal Court in Brazil Gives 66 More Days for Samarco Damn Settlement; 23/04/2018 – BHP Billiton The Extension Will End on June 25; 20/03/2018 – BHP CEO says looking at oil investments that can pay back before 2030; 20/03/2018 – BHP IRON ORE PRESIDENT EDGAR BASTO SPEAKS AT PERTH CONFERENCE

EQUATORIAL ENERGIA S.A. SPONSORED ADR B (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) had a decrease of 83.67% in short interest. EQUEY’s SI was 2,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 83.67% from 14,700 shares previously. With 7,500 avg volume, 0 days are for EQUATORIAL ENERGIA S.A. SPONSORED ADR B (OTCMKTS:EQUEY)’s short sellers to cover EQUEY’s short positions. The stock increased 11.99% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $25.69. About 345 shares traded. Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Equatorial Energia S.A., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Brazil. The company has market cap of $5.65 billion. It primarily distributes electric energy in the 217 municipalities of MaranhÃ£o state with a concession area of approximately 333,000 square kilometers serving approximately 2.4 million clients. It has a 20.7 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes electric in a concession area covering 1,248 square kilometers serving approximately 2.2 million clients in 144 municipalities of ParÃ¡ state.

