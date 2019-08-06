Callahan Advisors Has Lifted Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stake By $408,630; Sports Direct International plc (LON:SPD) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Callahan Advisors Llc increased Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) stake by 30.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Callahan Advisors Llc acquired 7,710 shares as Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS)’s stock declined 2.52%. The Callahan Advisors Llc holds 32,912 shares with $1.75 million value, up from 25,202 last quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia now has $62.55B valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $51.73. About 1.45M shares traded or 112.73% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WAITING TO RECEIVE INDIVIDUAL REPORT FROM FCAC; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS ACQUISITIONS REMAIN PART OF BANK STRATEGY; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 12/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ECONOMICS SEES CANADA REAL GDP GROWTH 2.2% IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS RULES HAVEN’T AFFECTED MORTGAGE DEMAND; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 17/05/2018 – UK DMO SAYS SCOTIABANK QUITS AS PRIMARY DEALER FOR UK GOVERNMENT DEBT; 06/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA $400M TRILLIUM CREDIT CARD ABS; 21/03/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA CEO PORTER SPEAKS AT TORONTO EVENT; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS NO SIGNS CLIENTS AT RISK FROM CYBER ATTACKS

Among 2 analysts covering Sports Direct International PLC (LON:SPD), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sports Direct International PLC had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sports Direct International plc (LON:SPD) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Sell” rating by Berenberg on Wednesday, July 31. See Sports Direct International plc (LON:SPD) latest ratings:

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and accessories. The company has market cap of 1.19 billion GBP. It operates through four divisions: UK Sports Retail, International Sports Retail, Brands, and Premium Lifestyle. It has a 10.34 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, and equipment under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

The stock increased 2.87% or GBX 6.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 222.4. About 178,729 shares traded. Sports Direct International plc (LON:SPD) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

