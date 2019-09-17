Callahan Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Viacom Non Vtg Cl B (VIAB) by $435,000; Shareholder First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Upped Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 1,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 14,646 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, up from 13,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $290.14. About 526,240 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc Non Vtg Cl B (VIAB) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company's stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 34,100 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, down from 49,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc Non Vtg Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $10.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $25.63. About 800,294 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Why Is Viacom (VIAB) Up 2.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq" on June 09, 2019

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $557.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 2,457 shares to 26,998 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (NYSE:BHP).

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $309.69M for 8.43 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S&Co reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,489 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Griffin Asset Mngmt has 10,205 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel has 10,292 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0.36% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4.94M shares. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 73,669 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.61% or 398,452 shares. Cipher Cap LP holds 0.12% or 5,258 shares in its portfolio. Us National Bank De holds 0.39% or 522,882 shares in its portfolio. 1,101 are held by Hemenway Tru Com Lc. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Company holds 0.49% or 123,415 shares. Carlson Capital Management reported 1,100 shares. Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,700 shares. Cadinha & Ltd Com owns 5.62% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 117,589 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.