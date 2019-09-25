Callahan Advisors Has Decreased Position in Celgene (CELG) by $1.65 Million; United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Price Rose While Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Boosted Its Position

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 531,418 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.88 million, up from 520,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $119.21. About 2.36 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘A+’ On Liberty Sch Dist, CA GO Bnds; 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 27/04/2018 – Old rules, algorithmic traders add costs to U.S. share buybacks; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 62.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 17,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 10,927 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, down from 28,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.54. About 1.95M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/05/2018 – Celgene and Chinese Partner BeiGene Verge in Opposite Directions; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 06/03/2018 – CELGENE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF JUNO THERAPEUTICS; 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS GRANTED CELGENE AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE FOR ABX-1772, A PRECLINICAL DRUG CANDIDATE DISCOVERED BY ABIDE; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD TO RECEIVE MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES ON EX-U.S. SALES; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,277 shares to 283,601 shares, valued at $23.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 10,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,093 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.55 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $557.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,100 shares to 21,178 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).