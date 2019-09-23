Callahan Advisors Has Cut Position in Cintas (CTAS) by $479,925 as Stock Value Rose; Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Boosted Its Holding in Global Pmts (GPN) by $828,000

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 2,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 12,962 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08M, down from 14,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $252.81. About 95,409 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 5,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 18,437 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 13,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $159.65. About 946,350 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $557.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 3,333 shares to 50,963 shares, valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc holds 0.07% or 3,512 shares in its portfolio. Huntington State Bank has 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 3,477 shares. Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 10,359 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 5,857 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bankshares holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1,518 shares. Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 36,037 shares. 15,686 are held by Karp Mgmt. Stifel Fincl owns 385,938 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 3,183 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.39% or 180,267 shares. Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 7,760 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) stated it has 1,132 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holding Ltd has 1.19% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Alkeon Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 274,602 shares or 0.26% of the stock.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $224.33 million for 29.53 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) by 16,015 shares to 123,779 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,788 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).